Wounded Warrior Project Testifies Before Senate and House Veterans' Affairs Committees on Toxic Exposure Legislation

"Wounded Warrior Project believes that veterans of all eras who suffered toxic exposures deserve access to lifesaving health care and a system that requires VA to respond to scientific data in a timely, transparent manner," Morosky said. "We're pleased with the legislation that has been introduced to reform these problems. However, time is of the essence; these warriors are sick, and some are dying, waiting for the care they have earned. We call upon Congress to pass these important bills without delay."

WWP is supporting complementary pieces of legislation that will reform existing policies and improve access to care and eligibility criteria, including:

S.927 / H.R.2127 Toxic Exposures in the American Military (TEAM) Act

S.952 / H.R.2372 Presumptive Benefits for War Fighters Exposed to Burn Pits and Other Toxins Act

S.437 / H.R.2436 Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition Act

H.R.2368 The Conceding Our Veterans' Exposures Now and Necessitating Training (COVENANT) Act

Collectively, these pieces of legislation will accomplish the following objectives:

Grant VA health care enrollment eligibility to all veterans who suffered toxic exposures while in service, regardless of their service-connected disability claim status.

Establish presumptive service connection for more than 20 cancers and respiratory conditions that Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances experience.

Adopt a framework that requires VA to establish presumptive service connection when there is scientific evidence of association between all toxic exposures and illnesses.

Concede exposure to burn pits or other toxic substances to ease the evidentiary burden on deployed Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans when filing claims for direct service connection.

Improve toxic exposure training for VA personnel.

