Wounded Warrior Project Testifies on Insurance and Memorial Affairs Legislation Before House Veterans Affairs Committee

"Veterans with service-connected injuries often find it impossible to purchase affordable life insurance plans on the open market," Logalbo said. "Lifelong disabilities incurred while serving our nation provide reason for many insurance companies to either decline coverage or offer unaffordable policies. Modernization of the S-DVI program is a high priority for Wounded Warrior Project and the warriors we serve, and we believe that this legislation would make significant and long overdue improvements to this critical program. Wounded Warrior Project fully supports H.R. 6013, the Veteran Families Financial Support Act."

Logalbo also highlighted WWP's support for increased funding for the National Cemetery Administration, giving the department resources it needs for several improvements, reforms, and changes. WWP supports:

H.R. 5639, Chuck Osier Burial Benefits Act : would authorize the VA secretary to furnish urns for veterans who decide to become cremated at non-VA cemeteries.

: would authorize the VA secretary to furnish urns for veterans who decide to become cremated at non-VA cemeteries. H.R. 5487, Veterans Cemetery Grants Improvement Act : will increase VA cemetery improvement grants from $5 million to $10 million to cover the cost of operating and maintaining state veterans' cemeteries.

: will increase VA cemetery improvement grants from to to cover the cost of operating and maintaining state veterans' cemeteries. H.R. 5048, Fairness for Local Veteran Cemeteries Act : would authorize the VA secretary to provide aid for counties to establish and improve state-run veterans' cemeteries, ensuring that funds needed to operate these cemeteries are going directly to the county that maintains them.

: would authorize the VA secretary to provide aid for counties to establish and improve state-run veterans' cemeteries, ensuring that funds needed to operate these cemeteries are going directly to the county that maintains them. H.R. 6060, Veterans Burial Benefit Correction Act: would ensure a cost-free outer burial receptacle (a grave liner that reduces the likelihood of a sunken grave and maintains the integrity of the soil around the grave) is provided to veterans buried in VA grant-funded state or tribal cemeteries.

Read the full testimony, or learn more about how WWP works with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families.

