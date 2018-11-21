Wounded Warrior Project to Announce 2018 Annual Warrior Survey Findings at The Brookings Institution

Since Sept. 11, 2001, 3.3 million Americans have served in uniform. As of Nov. 14, 2018, the Department of Defense reports that 6,918 have died and 52,774 service members have been wounded in action, but this is just a fraction of those who are estimated to have been adversely impacted by the longest war in American history.

The DoD's own Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center reports more 380,000 have sustained traumatic brain injuries. In 2008, RAND estimated nearly 20 percent of military service members who have returned from Iraq and Afghanistan reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder or major depression. In 2014, that there were an estimated 5.5 million military caregivers of all generations in the United States.

The panelists will address current trends in wounded veterans' backgrounds, physical and mental well-being, and financial wellness. WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington will be available to speak with media following the event. Space is limited, so please RSVP by Nov. 30 at http://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-attend-veteran-community.

Where: Carnegie Endowment for International Peace – 1779 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC When: 10 to 11:30 am on Dec. 4, 2018, with coffee and networking starting at 9:30 am Moderator: Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow – Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution Panelists: Melanie Mousseau, Director of Metrics, Wounded Warrior Project

Dr. Kieta Franklin, National Director of Suicide Prevention, Department of Veterans Affairs

Anthony Kurta, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Policy

To learn more about this event, contact Mattison Brooks on the government and community relations team.

