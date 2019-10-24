Wounded Warrior Project to Release 2019 Annual Warrior Survey Results

WWP experts will share survey results with congressional staff during a working lunch, with speakers including WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington; WWP Metrics Director Dr. Melanie Mousseau; WWP Chief Program Officer Jennifer Silva; and WWP Financial Wellness Vice President, Tom Kastner.

Where: Russell Senate Office Building Kennedy Caucus Room – 2 Constitution Ave. NE, Washington, DC When: 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm on Oct. 29; coffee and networking starting at 11:45 am

Dr. Michael O'Hanlon of The Brookings Institution will host a discussion about the most pressing issues facing America's veterans. Panelists will discuss results of WWP's survey data and implications for the future of veterans' mental, physical, and economic health.

Where: The Brookings Institution – 1775 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC When: 1:00 pm on Oct. 30; coffee and networking starting at 12:30 pm Moderator: Michael O'Hanlon, Senior Fellow – Foreign Policy, The Brookings Institution Panelists: Jen Silva, Chief Program Officer, WWP

Melanie Mousseau, Metrics Director, WWP

Senior Department of Veterans Affairs officials Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits, and Dr. Carolyn Clancy, Deputy Under Secretary for Discovery, Education, and Affiliate Networks will also speak at this event.

"For 10 years, this annual survey has been the science behind Wounded Warrior Project's programming decisions," said Linnington. "This data helps us determine the needs of wounded warriors, enabling us to be good stewards of donations from supporters. This information also helps inform federal legislation and policy. We will continue to improve the quality of support when warriors return home, alongside the Department of Defense, VA, and other veterans service organizations."

A media availability with WWP leaders will be held following the events. Learn more about WWP's policy priorities and last year's survey.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambitions.

