Wounded Warrior Project Veterans Get Tailored Interviewing Tips from Ledbury

"I was very impressed and inspired by the speakers at this event," said Marine Corps veteran Christopher Mitchell. "It reminded me that being successful is not an overnight process and that passion, confidence, and hard work can pay."

WWP collaborated on the workshop with the Richmond VA hospital's Servicemember Transitional Advanced Rehabilitation program. Ledbury, a men's dress shirt company, sponsored the event.

"We discussed best business practices, key insights on what employers look for when reading a resume, and the importance of learning as much as you can about a company before accepting an interview. There are long- and short-term impressions to be made when speaking with a potential employer, and it was beneficial to hear from the Ledbury leadership on this and many other insights," Christopher said.

At the end of the workshop, Ledbury supplied each warrior with a custom new dress shirt and pants to wear during his next job interview or networking event.

"All the people at Ledbury were fantastic, and they treated us with genuine care and respect. I took that as another example of how to present yourself when given the opportunity of a job interview, or when networking with new people," Christopher said.

WWP works with employers across the country to connect them with qualified candidates, provide information about combat-related injuries, facilitate productive onboarding processes, and develop long-lasting relationships throughout the life cycle of employment.

All career counseling services are offered free of charge to injured veterans and employers, connecting uniquely qualified candidates with companies that can put their skills to use. Learn more: https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/warriors-to-work.

