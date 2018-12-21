Wounded Warriors Connect With Each Other and Nature

"I enjoyed the calming environment and being able to interact with Mother Nature," said Army veteran Jose Ayala, who has participated in several activities with WWP. "The event organizers really accommodated us and asked about any physical limitations we might have. For me, it was beautiful; I don't mind getting a little dirty."

The veterans picked vegetables and pulled weeds at the urban farm. WWP helps injured veterans and their families learn to make healthy transitions, connect with other veterans, and contribute to their communities.

"Wounded Warrior Project is good for warriors like me who are having a hard time going through a transition back to civilian life," said Army veteran Latoya Harrell. "I felt comfortable around other service members; they know what we go through. We were bonding while picking peppers, laughing and talking about good and bad times. We're able to share things no one else would know. It doesn't matter in which branch you served; we are all brothers and sisters in arms."

"I appreciate the morale boost when we gather together," Latoya added. "Wounded Warrior Project gives me a chance to be around other service men and women, and a chance to give back." Latoya lost several Army colleagues in combat, and others to suicide after military service. She's clear on the needs of veterans. "It's good to have the resources of Wounded Warrior Project and be able to count on those resources – it's okay to reach out and get that help."

Isolation is one of the most significant struggles wounded warriors deal with after serving their country. It can be difficult knowing how to overcome that challenge and rekindle bonds similar to those formed in the military. Events like this one support the long-term recovery needs of warriors by reintroducing them and their families to the unique bonds experienced during military service.



