Wounded Warriors Cycling Across America Make it to Flight 93 Memorial

"I'm honored to be able to represent my veteran brothers and sisters on this historic ride," said Shonda Gloude-Jones, U.S. Army veteran and Soldier Ride Across America cyclist. "Being able to visit the 9/11 memorials in New York City; the Pentagon; and Somerset County, Pennsylvania, has taken a larger emotional toll on me and the other warriors than any of the physical aspects of this journey."

Soldier Ride Across America has a 3,300-mile route – with each regional team riding more than 1,000 miles. The ride is broken between three teams representing the U.S. East Coast, Central, and West Coast regions. The East Coast team began at One World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 8. The 12 warriors have already traveled through New Jersey; Maryland; Washington, DC; Virginia; West Virginia; and are now in Pennsylvania. They will continue through Kentucky, where they will pass the torch onto the Central team in Louisville on Sept. 16.

Central and West Coast teams will cycle through cities such as Nashville, Tennessee; Little Rock, Arkansas; Lubbock, Texas; Las Cruces, New Mexico; and Wickenburg, Arizona – all before ending in San Diego, California, on Oct. 7.

This trek across the nation unites wounded warriors and helps them redefine personal strengths. It rekindles the battle buddy mentality that is so crucial in military service. Despite many obstacles, East Coast team warriors refuse to give up and continue to use the experience as a catalyst to show the public and themselves that with support and motivation, anything is possible.

"America is filled with beautiful people," Shonda said. "Each day I pass through new communities, I am reminded of the American spirit, and it inspires me to continue riding."

