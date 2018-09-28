Wounded Warriors Cycling Coast-to-Coast Roll Through Lubbock

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8350131-soldier-ride-across-america-wounded-warrior-project/

"When we were getting close to the swap point, I didn't want it to be over," said Jered Holder, Army veteran and Soldier Ride Across America Central team cyclist. "It was such an amazing experience. I feel that I accomplished everything that I wanted to. It's amazing, and it's bittersweet at the same time."

With only 10 days remaining in this trek across the nation, wounded warriors are united in redefining personal strengths. Soldier Ride Across America rekindles the battle buddy mentality that is so crucial in military service. Despite many obstacles, warrior cyclists refuse to give up and continue to use the experience as a catalyst to show the public and themselves that with support and motivation, anything is possible.

"It means a lot to be around all these people," said Steven Peace, Navy veteran and Soldier Ride Across America West Coast team cyclist. "You can feel everyone's ready to go, and you have to remember to stay calm. The first emotion is to feel scared, but then comes a sense of pride. People want to see us and what we can do."

The cross-country adaptive cycling ride encompasses nearly 3,300-miles – with each regional team riding around 1,000 miles. The ride is broken between three teams representing the U.S. East Coast, Central, and West Coast regions. The East Coast team began at One World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 8 and handed the ride over to the Central team in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 17. In Lubbock, Texas, the Central team surrendered control to the West Coast team, who will head toward San Diego, California, for the finish at Hospitality Point Park on Sunday, Oct. 7.

