Wounded Warriors Find Balance and Joy at Surf Camp

Joel, who retired after 15 years of service, has vertigo from a traumatic brain injury and deals with post-traumatic stress.

"The whole time I was in the water, I felt safe with my comrades, and nothing triggered my vertigo. I was the last one out of the water, and I was surfing with the locals by the end of the day."

WWP works with local outfitter Virginia Beach Surf Sessions to offer all-day surf, kayak, and paddleboard camps during the summer months. This year's warm weather gave warriors and their family members a chance to try the swells from May to October.

"I enjoyed the physical activity and learning how to surf," said Orlando Merino, who retired from the Army and is a single dad of three. "While out there, my mind was taken off everything – the waves were calming."

Orlando had tried surfing at another WWP event, but a hurricane off the coast forced the day's events to end early. They went paddleboarding instead.

"I still had a great time."

Surfing and socializing with other veterans can help injured warriors cope with stress and emotional concerns while remaining physically active.

"I'm training daily so I can make the most of the next surf camp," Joel said. "I had only boogie-boarded before, and I didn't think there was any way I would be able to ride waves. Now I don't think I can go back to boogie-boarding."

