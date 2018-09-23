Wounded Warriors Learn Relaxation Methods Through Aromatherapy Yoga

The class also enjoyed a light lunch, giving them a chance to get to know each other and learn more about WWP programs and services.

"The instructor's tranquil words and direction really helped me focus on slowing down and taking time to relax," Daniel said. "We loved the soothing music and how connected we felt with everyone in the class. The aromatherapy was amazing, as well."

Activities like yoga and socializing with other veterans helps injured warriors and family members cope with stress and emotional concerns. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the injured warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (51.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health issues, and 30.3 percent indicated physical activity helps.

"Wounded Warrior Project helps me connect with Katie through wellness events that promote healing, growth, and new friendships and resources," Daniel said. "We both like meeting other warriors and their families in a fun and safe setting."

WWP program gatherings offer settings that provide opportunities for injured veterans and their families to form bonds with one another and their communities. WWP serves warriors by focusing on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships.

To learn more about WWP's Physical Health and Wellness program, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/physical-health-wellness.

