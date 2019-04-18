Wounded Warriors Visit White House During Annual Soldier Ride

"Each of you is a living testament to the outstanding determination, persistence, and patriotism to make this the greatest nation to exist on the face of the Earth," said President Trump. "Today, America proudly salutes you and all of your fellow warriors. You are incredible warriors.

"We are in awe of your courage and forever grateful for your sacrifice. I also extend my gratitude to the military spouses and families that are here today. Your love sustains our warriors and our nation, and we want to thank you so much. You are incredible people."

"On behalf of those we serve, we thank President Trump for welcoming and generously acknowledging the service and sacrifice of all who have served our nation," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "America has been at war for more than 18 years, and the needs of our nation's veterans are great and growing. Through the generosity of the American people, Wounded Warrior Project provides life-changing programs and services improving the mental and physical health and wellness of wounded warriors across our country. We thank both the president and the public for their tremendous support."

Since 2003, WWP has delivered $1.3 billion in programs and services to injured service members, veterans, and their families at no cost to participants. In addition, WWP works with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families, advocating on their behalf. To learn more, visit https://wwp.news/Newsroom.

About Soldier Ride

Soldier Ride® is a Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) program that empowers wounded veterans to become well-adjusted in body and mind, receiving the care they need to maximize rehabilitation and find strength through community. Read more at http://woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/soldier-ride.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

