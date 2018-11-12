WOW air Offers 50 Percent Discount To All Destinations With Promo Code WOWXMAS

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WOW air announced a seasonal 50 percent discount code*, WOWXMAS, applicable to all destinations on roundtrip tickets, effective December 12 to 16, 2018 for travel between December 12, 2018 to March 31, 2019. With 20 total destinations spanning Europe, the UK, and North America, travelers have the opportunity to visit a myriad of exciting cities and sights in 2019 at a deeply discounted rate.

"We are thankful for our WOW passengers and are happy to offer the gift of travel this holiday season for a low price," said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. "At WOW air, we are committed to making travel more affordable and accessible to all, knowing that the memories made are gifts that keep giving throughout the year."

From exploring the culture in Berlin, to strolling the Parisian streets, travelers have many destinations to choose from for their 2019 travel, including: Alicante, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Gran Canaria, London, Lyon, Paris, Reykjavik, Tenerife and Warsaw.

*The WOWXMAS promo code is valid for new online bookings on selected dates, when booking return flights within the travel dates listed in the offer. When the promo code WOWXMAS (no spaces) is used a 50% discount off airfare (not taxes, charges and service fees) will be automatically calculated for passengers on selected flights. To redeem the code you need to book a round-trip flight before 23:59 (GMT) December 16, 2018, or until withdrawal. Travel period is December 12 – March 31, 2019. Promo codes are not valid when booking a WOW Stopover. Lowest advertised fare is exclusive to MyWOW members.

About WOW air

WOW air offers the lowest fares, a modern fleet with the lowest emissions and the biggest smile; this is the WOW air promise to its valuable customers. The airline services 20 destinations across Europe and North America including Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, and Copenhagen.

Established in November 2011 by Icelandic entrepreneur Skúli Mogensen, the purple airline flies with Airbus A320, Airbus A321 and Airbus A330 models. WOW air boasts one of the world's youngest fleet, with an average aircraft age of just 2 years.

WOW air was named the 2018 CAPA Low Cost Airline of the Year. Additionally, WOW air was ranked as the 7th best low-cost airline in Europe at the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Skytrax World Airline Awards and was the youngest airline in the top ten.

Contact:

Anna Romano

aromano@webershandwick.com

WOW air corporate

Svana Fridriksdóttir

VP, Communications

svana@wow.is

