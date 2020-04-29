Wow Bao Ventures Into New Business Model Partnering With Restaurants Around The Country

CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Bao, the fast-casual Asian concept offering signature buns, bowls, potstickers and more, has launched a pioneering business model to increase restaurant partner's revenue while expanding the company's footprint throughout the U.S. The independently run chain has partnered with operators in various cities to offer alternative sources of revenue by utilizing their space, equipment and personnel to serve prepared Wow Bao staples, while third-party delivery providers including Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Uber Eats provide delivery of the casual fare to customers.

Named number one on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2019 list, the Chicago-based company has expanded its presence throughout North America launching its new concept in California, North Carolina and Kansas. The restaurant has also opened in new markets including Austin, Miami, Minneapolis and Portland, with further plans to expand.

"As the restaurant industry tries to navigate this uncertain time, Wow Bao has developed an initiative that allows us to help restaurant partners significantly grow top line sales and bottom line profits while expanding into new markets," said Wow Bao President Geoff Alexander. "Although this model was developed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, to help restaurants increase margins and profits, we are now seeing it as a way to help restaurants survive this crisis."

Unlike "Ghost Kitchens," which allow restaurants to rent space at larger kitchen facilities, Wow Bao's model enables brick and mortar restaurants to use their existing kitchen space to prepare Wow Bao's menu offerings. Items are made and shipped frozen to the participating restaurants, prepared by the restaurant's kitchen staff and made available to consumers through third-party delivery services.

Wow Bao's menu includes the restaurant's signature steamed bao in a variety of flavors (Teriyaki Chicken, BBQ Berkshire Pork, Spicy Mongolian Beef, Whole Wheat Vegetable), pan-seared potstickers (Ginger Chicken, Green Vegetable) and rice bowls (Teriyaki Chicken, Spicy Kung Pao Chicken, Orange Chicken). For the full menu, please click here .

In addition to assisting restaurants with an alternative source of revenue, Wow Bao is also giving back to the Chicago community, to show their support during the COVID-19 crisis. Various initiatives include 50% discounts for all restaurant industry employees and first responders, discounted family meals for up to six people, uplifting handwritten messages and drawings affixed to all to go bags in order to share a smile, Wow Bao's food truck stops at various hospitals in the Chicagoland area, offering discounted menu items to all health care professionals, and much more.

ABOUT WOW BAO

Wow Bao is a fast-casual Asian concept featuring steamed bao (a popular portable snack served throughout Asia), potstickers, steamed dumplings, rice & noodle bowls, hearty soups, fresh salads and specialty drinks such as fresh ginger ale. Wow Bao has a fun, upbeat vibe, focusing on fresh, healthier and quality menu options with an unparalleled speed of service. The concept has revolutionized the way diners interact with restaurants by incorporating innovative technology, including self-ordering kiosks, mobile ordering and animated personalized cubbies in several locations. The growing and independently operated chain was named number one on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers 2019 list and is affiliated with the Chicago-based multi-concept restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.

