WOW! Continues to Strengthen IT Department with Addition of Senior Vice President

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the appointment of Teresa Jacobs as senior vice president of IT design and development. Jacobs will oversee the teams responsible for system architecture, design, analysis, development and quality assurance, while defining and developing the overall IT design and development roadmap for WOW!.

Jacobs' appointment follows additions to WOW!'s growing IT team, including the recent appointment of Mark Veyette as senior vice president of IT operations. Jacobs' responsibilities allow WOW!'s IT team to better allocate time and resources for innovation-driven solutions. Jacobs and the rest of the WOW! IT team will report to Bill Case, WOW!'s newly appointed chief information officer .

"The IT department's new structure will allow WOW! to better deliver our services, while Teresa's leadership of these teams will help us continue to refine the department," said Bill Case, WOW!'s chief information officer. "With Teresa's strategic direction, the department will see positive results that translate to a better customer experience."

Jacobs brings more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, serving in vice president roles for nearly a decade. She most recently served as vice president of global quality engineering and technology delivery center at Pearson, while holding various VP roles at CenturyLink. She has also held positions at Qwest Communications and U S West.

"I'm excited to both lead this team and implement new strategies to drive business results WOW! needs," said Jacobs. "With our team's breadth of experience in the cable and telecommunications industry, WOW!'s IT department will stay nimble in order to deliver the best solutions for our customers."

For more information on WOW!'s management team, visit http://www.wowway.com/experience/management-team .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices while providing high standards for employee relations and business practices, recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' Best & Brightest Company to Work For award for five years since 2014. Visit wowway.com for more information.

