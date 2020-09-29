WOW Gives Silent Generation A Voice With New Video Vault Service.

Throughout our lives, we have all experienced what it is like to see a close relative lose their memory due to personal trauma, medical treatments, mental illness, addiction, Alzheimer's and dementia or lost someone special to us. Friends, relatives, parents, grandparents and even pets. When those close to us die, their memories die with them and we are left with regret of not asking questions, not finding out enough, not being able to hear their voice or see them talking again. This is why WOW created the memory video vault, so that those of us left behind and our children and grandchildren can get a glimpse of those we loved and the wisdom they shared.

The Internet has many videos of people having fun, but there is a lack of content from seniors. Seniors in most countries are treated with reverence, stories cherished and retold for many generations. How do we get access to real people giving real wisdom, telling real stories, sharing their downfalls and triumphs, giving us medical history insights, how they dealt with mental health, disabilities, jokes, love stories and knowledge. People may not listen to their parents' advice but who doesn't listen to their grandma or grandpa?

WOW has found a way to preserve those voices and precious memories, not just for today but for tomorrow and the future beyond.

WOW.Net LLC is a Internet Media Company based in Boulder Colorado. Our vision is to build a community of people who would learn from each other. Our core belief is that people will do everything they can to make the world a better place for their children and grandchildren. WOW.Net is a judgement free zone. There is no social ranking system, commenting, liking or nonsense here, only the quality content that users upload.

Website: https://wow.net

CONTACT Sherry Singh - Founder/CEO

COMPANY WOW.Net LLC

PHONE 772 485 4691

EMAIL [email protected]

WEB http://wow.net

SOURCE WOW.Net LLC

Related Links

https://wow.net

