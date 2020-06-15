Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Adds Coconut Matcha and Watermelon Colada Lines for Summer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, guests at Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow) can enjoy two refreshing, island-inspired new flavors. Smoothie bowls, smoothies and lemonades will now be available in Watermelon Colada or Coconut Matcha.

The gourmet lemonade stand is excited to add two flavor lines that come jam packed with healthy benefits. With the Coconut Matcha menu items, guests get a naturally sweet treat that is high in antioxidants, improves brain function, and is known to enhance weight loss (SOURCE). For guests looking for a mouthwatering way to stay hydrated and get a boost of Vitamins A and C (SOURCE), need not look any further than the Watermelon Colada menu additions.

Both flavors will be available beginning Monday, June 15th for a limited time only.

The Coconut Matcha smoothie bowl and smoothie both include coconut milk, banana slices, pineapple, matcha, coconut shavings, vanilla, dates and honey, and the lemonade is made with coconut, matcha and pineapple. The Watermelon Colada smoothie consists of coconut water, banana, watermelon, strawberry and honey blended together, and the smoothie bowl includes the same ingredients along with pineapple. The Watermelon Colada lemonade is a delectable blend of watermelon and coconut.

"We always strive to bring vibrant, all-natural, sustainable, flavorful ingredients to Wow Wow's loyal Ohana, and we are thrilled to add on these new menu items highlighting iconic summer fruits," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO. "The Watermelon Colada and Coconut Matcha will enhance any summer day – whether it's at the pool, beach, office or your backyard. These good-for-you flavors are bursting with summer in every sip."

For more information on Wow Wow, visit https://wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com/.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, overnight oats, chia bowls, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual opened its first licensed store on the Mainland in 2016 and went on to launch its franchise opportunity in 2017. Today it has a total of six lemonade stands domestically and two internationally. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

