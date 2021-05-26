Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Expands its Footprint in California with Additional Signed Franchise Licenses

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its mouthwatering and healthy food menu items with a focus on the environment, is pleased to announce it has signed additional franchise licenses with Lance Hansen to bring four more gourmet lemonade stands to the California Bay Area.

Hansen plans to bring a new Wow Wow location to San Ramon by the end of July 2021 and will then expand the brand's footprint to 10 locations in Alameda County in the coming years.

With a background in construction, Hansen found Wow Wow while visiting Hawaii for physical therapy. Hansen, who was an avid wake boarder and surfer immediately fell in love with the brand and the island vibes and knew he had to bring a Wow Wow to his hometown in California. Due to an injury, Hansen is a paraplegic but hasn't let that stop him grow his Wow Wow empire. When not at his current location or scouting new locations, Hansen co-owns the spinal cord wellness center – SCI-FIT in Dublin, Sacramento and Fresno.

Hansen's partner this new endeavor is Anthony Corpuz who is a trainer at SCI-FIT. Becoming friends while attending events with SCI-FIT like Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) to raise awareness for spinal cord injuries, the two decided to go into business together and knew Wow Wow would be the perfect fit.

"My wife, Anthony and parents have been my biggest support system when it came to opening my first Wow Wow location," said Hansen. "There are so many benefits to being a Wow Wow franchisee and I ultimately chose to join this franchise system because their values aligned a lot with mine. Regardless of where you are, when you walk in to a Wow Wow you are immediately transported to the islands. I grew up in my family's business and that has helped me tremendously when it comes to running my own businesses."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Ginger Pineapple, Passionfruit Guava, Blue Hawaii, and the Lava Flow Lemonade. When the San Ramon location opens, locals will come to crave the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Sunrise Smoothie, Cold Brew Crave Acai Bowl, Island Berry Grain Bowl, or the Almond Berry Flatbread Sandwich. Every menu item is all-natural and made in-house.

On top of fresh and healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse.

"We are thrilled that Lance has chosen to expand his footprint with Wow Wow in the Tri-Valley area," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "His passion for the brand and dedication to get the job done is exactly what we look for in every franchisee. We can't wait to see his additional locations flourish."

Hansen and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Florida and the East Coast with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

For more information on Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades franchising opportunities, visit www.wowwowfranchise.com.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural, hand crafted, lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer's markets, to a food trailer, and then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant started franchising in 2017 and opened its first franchised location in 2018. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

