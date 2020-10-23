Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Signs First Texas Franchise Agreement

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), known for its mouthwatering and healthy menu items, is pleased to announce a new signed franchise agreement with Desiree' Cuellar, a long-time patron of Wow Wow. Cuellar is thrilled to start this new business adventure with her Husband and family.

A newer San Antonian, Cuellar grew up in Arizona and went to university on Oahu: two homes of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade stands. A fitness fanatic, she was passionate about Wow Wow's lemonades, acai bowls and other delectable post-workout food options. On a recent scorching hot Texas day, she longed for a thirst-quenching Wow Wow lemonade. After some online research lead her to the realization that Wow Wow is a franchise, she was convinced that San Antonio was the perfect market for the gourmet lemonade stand.

Cuellar's professional experience – she holds a Bachelors in Computer Science from Chaminade University of Honolulu, a Masters in Cybersecurity Studies from the American Military University, and currently serves as a cybersecurity and privacy senior associate – will help her manage the stand's day-to-day operations while taking an analytical look at sales data.

"Wow Wow holds a special place in my heart; the lemonade stand is comforting for me, connecting me to my hometown of Phoenix and my college years in Oahu," said Cuellar. "I'm looking forward to helping others create the fond memories I have with the brand, while being able to experience all the unique menu items the restaurant will offer."

Founded in Hawaii, Wow Wow specializes in made-from-craft gourmet lemonades – ranging from a classic lemonade to adventurous flavors like the Lava Flow Lemonade, Lavender Blackberry, Watermelon Basil, and Blue Hawaii. When the San Antonio location opens in spring of 2021, Texans will fall in love with the endless options of their favorite superfoods with healthy, energizing menu items like the Superfruit Pitaya Bowl, Chili Lime Avocado Toast, Maui Milk & Honey Smoothie and many more. Every menu item is all-natural, sourced from local farmers whenever possible and made in-house.

On top of healthful products, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades is fervently committed to sustainability. Guests can order their lemonades or smoothies in a re-usable Mason Jar and receive a discount on their next purchase if they bring the Mason Jar back to reuse. Wow Wow also uses all recyclable or composable products for packaging to-go orders.

"We are thrilled to welcome Desiree and her business partners to our 'Ohana. Her excitement and passion for the brand, mixed with her dedication to get the job done is exactly what we look for in every franchisee," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "Having lived in San Antonio, I know this is the perfect market for the brand. With the increase in millennials and young adults to the area, Wow Wow is sure the thrive."

Cuellar and every Wow Wow franchisee have the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees in Texas and the Southwest with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

