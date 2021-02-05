WOW24-7 Offers High-Quality Call Center Service to Businesses Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW24-7 is a provider of high-quality call center services. Every enterprise understands the importance of maintaining high standards of customer service. A call center team is likely to be the initial interaction between a business and its potential customers, while also offering assistance and dealing with queries or problems from existing customers. As such, an efficient call center has a huge responsibility for the public relations of the business it represents.



Founded in 2006 by CEO Maya Momotok, WOW24-7 provides:

A 24/7/365 emergency hotline

Scalable services for high and low seasons with Level 1 and Level 2 support

Freedom for businesses to hire and fire their own support teams

Cost savings of up to $50,000 per agent

per agent Quality assurance

Continuous updating of FAQs and knowledge bases by the support teams

Frontline support

Back office support

Outsourcing of business processes

"We provide a "wow" support experience to your customers," says Momotok. "We create teams that can foster strong customer relationships."

WOW24-7 supports businesses across the globe with friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful operators. At the initial planning stage, the WOW24-7 team will carefully examine the needs of a business's clientele. The team of experienced agents will then create a knowledge base, a list of FAQs, and a call script while integrating its support solutions with existing business processes.



Existing customers are eager to recommend WOW24-7:

"Since WOW24-7 joined the team, agents haven't missed any calls or messages…," says Thomas Sonderbjerg Larsen, Digital Marketing Manager of Dixa.



"WOW24-7 generated more leads for us than any other outsourcing service," says Mykola Slobodyan, CEO of the APPsolutions.

Click here to find out more about how WOW24-7 can benefit your business or to request a consultation.

