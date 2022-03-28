WOWorks Honors Franchise Owners with New Franchise Owner of the Year and Rookie of the Year Awards

Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Frutta Bowls and The Simple Greek Recognize Top Franchise Owners Who Upheld Company Values and Best Practices

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company of better-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, is honoring its franchise owners with new awards. The franchise owners that have worked the hardest in upholding company values, had the best practices and have provided exemplary service in their communities will be recognized with a new Franchise Owner of the Year award, as well as a new Rookie of the Year award.

"At WOWorks, we believe our mission is to fuel the passions of our team members, guests, business partners and the communities we serve to help everyone live their best life. This translates into a commitment to create a "WOW!" place to work, dine, invest and live," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "This past year more than ever, people have depended on the restaurant industry and WOWorks franchise owners have stepped up to the plate. We want to recognize and celebrate the franchise owners that uphold our company values every day."

WOWorks is recognizing the following franchise owners for going above and beyond in demonstrating best practices and serving their communities:

Franchise Owner of the Year:

Saladworks – Orhan Veli , Freehold, NJ ; Wayne, NJ ; Tom's River, NJ; Glassboro, NJ ; Galloway Twp , NJ; Huntingdon Valley, PA ; Broomall, PA ; Langhorne, PA ; Philadelphia, PA

– , ; ; Tom's River, NJ; ; , NJ; ; ; ; Frutta Bowls – Dan and Casey Murphy , Wall, NJ

– , Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh – Derek St. George , Leigha & Karl Schmidt , and Kevin Brown , Watertown, MA

– , Leigha & , and , The Simple Greek – Lisa and George Vassos , Lafeyette, CO

Rookie of the Year:

Saladworks – Joel and John Anderson , Reno, NV

– , Frutta Bowls – Greg Turner , Howell, NJ

– , Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh – OHM Concession Group, LLC, with Milan Patel , Salt Lake City Airport, UT

WOWorks' family of restaurant brands includes Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant brand, The Simple Greek, a franchise of fast-casual Greek restaurants, and Frutta Bowls, a unique fast-casual concept serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies and more. The newly formed family of brands share a core DNA designed to meet a growing demand among Millennial families and Gen Z guests who crave healthy, nutritious and flavorful dining options with a high level of customization and convenience.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with first-rate hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh , a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

