WP Wallet Launches Solution to Wordpress Developers' Premium Plugin Overload

All of your plugins, license keys, and invoices. One simple, intelligent tool.

DENVER, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Development & Consulting has announced the launch of their newest product, WP Wallet.

WP Wallet consolidates all of your WordPress plugins, themes, and license keys in a single, intelligent dashboard. Once users add the websites they manage for their clients, WP Wallet will:



Quickly scan each website for installed plugins and themes

Retrieve any premium license subscription fees

Store administrative details, such as renewal dates and license keys

Quickly and seamlessly convert your premium plugin list to a recurring invoice

Send invoices for payment via PayPal or Stripe with zero additional transaction fees

Display sites, plugins, and invoices in an easy-to-navigate dashboard

Never miss a license renewal, never lose a license key, and never struggle with invoicing again.

"As WordPress developers ourselves, we understand the pain of confusing spreadsheets, missed renewals, and forgotten reimbursements so we created WP Wallet. Automate the tracking of your premium plugins and set up recurring automated invoices to get reimbursed by your clients for every plugin you buy so you can focus on what you do best — building websites."

- Rob Howard, Founder and CEO

WP Wallet is free forever, for up to three sites, and add as many team members as you want to every site including developers, clients, accounts payable staff, and anyone else who needs to know which licenses and plugins you're using. Great for freelancers with a few clients or larger agencies who want to take WP Wallet for a test drive. Then, upgrade to PRO for less than 10 bucks a month to manage unlimited sites and unlock additional features.

Say goodbye to the headache of tracking license keys and getting reimbursed for annual fees, once and for all, with WP Wallet.

WP Wallet is a product of Howard Development & Consulting. In addition to WP Wallet, we own and publish the MasterWP newsletter, providing weekly industry insights to more than 40,000 WordPress pros; Understrap, the world-renowned open-source WordPress starter theme, which is used by more than 100,000 sites including WordPress sites operated by Intel and Facebook; and, our Academy of online courses includes Instant Understrap and Automatic Freelancer.

With more than 20 years of tech entrepreneurship, our businesses have been featured in Entrepreneur, WIRED, TechCrunch, U.S. News & World Report, Entertainment Weekly, Newsweek, Mashable, Quartz, and many other industry publications.

