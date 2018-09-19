WPA Consulting Presents the Next Step for Digital Book Publishing at Digital Book World 2018

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ebooks have evolved over the last few years from static content to engaging, multi-touch experiences. This has happened because there are now more tools to design enhanced digital content material. At DBW 2018, WPA's Stephan Beauchesne will be presenting four leading software solutions as well as provide a peek into the future with a new interactive book development platform under construction.

Visit the Digital Book World Web site for information on the program, and on WPA's Session #236.

More software options

Besides reviewing iBooks Author, the software that helped launch the multi-touch ebook experience, the session will cover tools that have found a niche in the ebook development space: 3D Issue Flipbook, Kotobee Author and Pressbooks, the latter being a Wordpress-based platform for publishing ebooks.

The future

Do not miss the chance to hear about what WPA calls the future of the interactive ebook development and publishing. You will be able to take a sneak peek at the platform WPA is developing which we believe will be a revolution in the same way as iBooks Author did when it launched in 2012.

To hear more, attend our presentation:

Constructing Interactive Books: The Next Step For Digital Publishing

Stephan Beauchesne (Principal, WPA Consulting)

Oct. 2, 2018 from 3:45 PM - 4:30 PM

Session #236

