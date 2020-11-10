WPEO Celebrates Record Number Of Contracts Completed With Women Business Owners In NY And DC Regions

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents' Educational Organization (WPEO) has announced a record number of Done Deal™ contracts in two Northeast regions, completed between officially certified Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) -- with Corporate Members, between WBEs and the Public Sector. The results were announced at WPEO's virtual Breakthrough Breakfast held on November 10th -- 2021: A First Look: The New Corporate Landscape (#wpeofirstlook2021).

A total of 48,877 Done Deals™ was reported during the challenge period -- April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 -- with a combined value of $959,865,295. This represents a remarkable achievement during an unprecedented pandemic, but it accounts for only a fraction of the contracting activity currently occurring within the WPEO network.

As a WBENC regional partner, WPEO administers Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification for the NY and DC regions. This guarantees that companies are at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women. Many Fortune 100 corporations in the U.S. require WBENC certification before granting women-owned businesses access to their supplier diversity programs.

WPEO Corporate Members and the public sector often find ideal vendors and suppliers among its certified WBEs, and WBEs often do business with each other. The WPEO Done Deal™ initiative was created to recognize, publicize and celebrate these successes – and to inspire future Done Deals™.

The IBM Corporation was named the WPEO NY Corporate Champion Award winner. "IBM has recognized the need to create awareness and visibility for diverse owned suppliers through a platform that connects them to other corporations. IBM has partnered with diversity organizations like WPEO NY, as they share the same beliefs and are committed to the development of diverse owned businesses. This partnership led to a growth of diversity in our supply chain - 12 WPEO NY certified members to date. Again, I would like to thank the staff of WPEO for fulfilling their mission of fostering the success of women-owned business by providing certification, access to corporations and education especially during these trying times," said Michael Pagliaro, IBM Program Manager, Global Supplier Diversity Finance & Operations, Global Procurement.

AstraZeneca was named WPEO DC Corporate Champion. "Earning the WPEO Corporate Done Deal Award is a tangible and gratifying recognition of our efforts to live AstraZeneca values across our supply chain. At AstraZeneca, we follow the science to develop life-changing medicines for all our patients. Innovative, disruptive science requires new insights and perspectives, so we understand the power of diverse thinking at every stage of our business, including in our supply chain. Our investment in women-owned businesses demonstrates our commitment to embracing and empowering a diverse and inclusive supply chain which will help foster the innovations needed to create a healthier future for all. With the support of WPEO, AstraZeneca can connect and engage with women-owned businesses who share our values and support our mission. WPEO's role is invaluable in advancing a sustainable future for women-owned businesses in our region, and we are grateful for their partnership," said Anna Hakobyan, Global Procurement Sustainability & Supplier Diversity Lead, AstraZeneca.

In addition to the Done Deal Awards, the winners of the Innovation Pitch Contest, submitted by WBEs in both regions were announced. In New York, the winner is DRM Unlimited LLC, Dina Meindl, President. In DC, the winner is FitKit Wellness, Amie Hoff, CEO.

All Done Deal™ Award winners include:

New York Awards DC Region Awards • Corporate Champion – IBM Corporation • Corporate Champion – AstraZeneca • Corporate Opportunity – New York Life • Corporate Opportunity Award – Freddie Mac • WBE – WBE Done Deal Champion Award – CSubs • WBE – WBE Done Deal Champion Award – The Fehlig Group • WBE – WBE Connection Award – Stackable Sensations LLC • WBE - WBE Connection Award – Soft Stuff Distributors • Public Sector • Public Sector - AARP ° Access New York State – Mrs. Paper

° Access New York City – Coranet Corp.



"This has been a historic year, where innovation and reimagining business value propositions were often key to survival. The importance of innovation at all touch points in the supply chain is the prism through which we have focused our event this year. It has been said that stormy seas make good captains. We believe creativity and reimagining value propositions are both key to successfully navigating this new business landscape," said Sandra Eberhard, WPEO Interim President & CEO.

WPEO appreciates all the Corporate Sponsors who helped make this year's Breakthrough Breakfast possible:

About the Women President's Educational Organization

The Women Presidents' Educational Organization (WPEO) is a regional affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's premier third-party certification organization for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs). The mission of the WPEO is to create increased access to business opportunities for WBEs. Its programs develop skills and knowledge for WBEs, advocate in the public and private sectors, foster relationships between WBEs, corporations and the government, and provide full service, third-party certification to women entrepreneurs in areas that include: New York, Northern New Jersey, Southern Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

WPEO is incorporated in the state of New York and is recognized as a 501(c) (3) organization. For more information please visit www.wpeo.us or call (212) 688-4114. Follow us on Twitter @WPEONYDC. Like us on Facebook @TheWPEO.

