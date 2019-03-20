WPG Americas Inc. Releases New Power eBook: Designing Safe and Reliable Medical Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, the largest global electronic components distributor, has released a new power eBook, "Designing Safe and Reliable Medical Devices." This eBook dives into the medical safety standards in power supply design, featuring solutions from leading manufacturers Cosel, NMB, and Advanced Thermal Solutions.

With the growing demand for electrical equipment for use in the home environments, there is a greater emphasis on ensuring that these devices and equipment deliver the intended performance while being safe for patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals. Knowledge of power standards and the current regulatory changes governing these aspects enable manufacturers to make better decisions and work out potential problems as early as possible.

This eBook introduces readers to:

The main principals of IEC 60601-1 and how they apply to power supply design.

The evolution of the series of technical standards that address safety, risk and essential performance of medical equipment.

Overview of medically-safe power solutions available for medical equipment designers and manufacturers.

Power solutions from leading manufacturers like Cosel, NMB and Advanced Thermal Solutions.

"After observing the evolution of medical power regulatory and safety requirements, WPGA decided now was the right time to develop this eBook, it aligns with our continued commitment to helping our customers drive down development costs and speed up time to market," said Rich Davis, President of WPG Americas. "With the partnerships of our suppliers, WPGA offers power solutions and products that respond and meet the evolving industry requirements."

To download the new eBook, visit https://tinyurl.com/medicaldevicepowersupply.

About WPG Americas Inc.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $18.07B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs.

For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube.

SOURCE WPG Americas Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wpgamericas.com

