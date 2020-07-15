WPO Digital Conference Focuses on Post-Pandemic Path Forward for Women Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses around the world have been upended by a raging worldwide pandemic and working from home has become the new normal. Some businesses have folded, others have furloughed or laid off their employees, and yet others have had to drastically reduce salaries. The sudden turn of events has forced organizations to pause and reset. While some have viewed the turn of events a disaster, many women entrepreneurs have leveraged it as an opportunity for creativity and reinvention.

The 23rd annual Women Presidents' Organization conference on July 22–23—now reconfigured as a digital event focused on Reimagining Business (#WPOReimaginingBusiness)—offers a two-day immersion into insights, strategy and tactics to help women entrepreneurs thrive in a post-pandemic business landscape.

Keynote speakers and sessions include:

Adam Grant – Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World

Lital Marom – Think BIG and Act FAST: How to Self-Disrupt in a Crisis

Kim Thúy Ly Thanh – (in conversation with Marie-Josée Gagnon) – Finding Comfort & Joy in Discomfort

See full schedule here.

"They say rough seas make good captains. Throughout this very difficult time, I have seen our fearless WPO members turn adversity into opportunity. Entrepreneurs have an opportunity to help transform society, by reimagining and re-inventing themselves, creatively pivoting their value proposition to meet new needs that have emerged in the marketplace. This year the conference focuses on reimagining what is next for business – how entrepreneurs will overcome this difficult time and go on to thrive in the future," said Camille Burns, CEO, Women Presidents' Organization.

"As the VIP Diamond Presenting Sponsor of the 2020 WPO Annual Conference, Prudential shares with WPO a strong commitment to supporting women business owners, a vital group contributing to U.S. economic growth. As businesses adjust to new realities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prudential is pleased to provide WPO members with access to financial tools and capabilities to help their businesses and their employees navigate financial challenges that may arise during this time and beyond," said Salene Hitchcock-Gear, president, Prudential Individual Life Insurance.

"We at BMO, are proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of the 2020 WPO Annual Conference. In our ongoing support of women business owners, we are pleased to announce our BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program whereby 10 women business owners will receive $10,000 in grant money to put towards their business," said Sheri Griffiths, regional president, Business Banking, Greater Ontario Region. "Canadian women business owners are invited to apply and showcase their resilience and ability to innovate their business and persevere during this difficult time."

Digital Conference Sponsors

WPO acknowledges the generosity of our conference sponsors and deeply appreciates their continued support as WPO reconfigured its conference to a virtual platform:

VIP Diamond Presenting Sponsor – Prudential

Presenting Sponsor – BMO Financial Group

VIP Sponsor – Wells Fargo

50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned Led Companies Awards – American Express

Major Sponsors:

Premier Sponsors:

General Sponsors:

Lead Sponsors:

Design Sponsor – Creative Source

Education Sponsors:

Member Sponsors:

Media Sponsors:

About the Women Presidents' Organization

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting successful women who own multimillion-dollar companies. Members in chapters across six continents participate in confidential monthly meetings to share business expertise and experience, based on a peer learning methodology designed to accelerate the growth of their businesses to the next level of prosperity. Local WPO chapters are coordinated by a professional facilitator. Prospective WPO members must have annual gross revenue of at least $2 million, if product-based, or $1 million if service-based.

For more information please visit our website www.womenpresidentsorg.com. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter. Like us on Facebook @TheWPO.

SOURCE Women Presidents' Organization

Related Links

http://www.womenpresidentsorg.com

