Wpromote Launches The Ad Creative Bank, Learning Tool For Top Performing Marketing Creative

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote, the Performance Marketing Agency leader in the latest Forrester Wave, announced today the launch of The Ad Creative Bank , a tool to help marketers identify trends, build new best practices, and improve marketing creative.

VP of Social Kevin Simonson explained that "We created the Ad Creative Bank because it's difficult to articulate quantitative findings into qualitative insights. We had access to amazing client data at scale and saw that the feedback loop on to the creative team was inefficient without visual examples: we built this first as a useful internal tool that we realized would help marketers beyond our team if we shared it."

The Ad Creative Bank features a regularly updated stream of current ad creative from Instagram and Facebook across a variety of industry verticals, broken out by ad type. A free premium subscription provides access to current top-performing ads according to Facebook and Instagram data, while Wpromote's creative experts break down best practices utilized in a new specific featured ad each month.

According to an April study conducted by Forrester Consulting and Celtra, a full 70% of digital advertising decision-makers are devoting too much time to advertising content creation. Wpromote's Ad Creative Bank was designed as a source of inspiration and expertise that can help direct decisions around creative assets and provide potential insights for testing.

As ecommerce demand continues to surge and consumers turn to digital channels for purchase decisions, performance creative is gaining more and more importance to both enterprise businesses and disruptors. The Ad Creative Bank is the latest addition to Wpromote's Performance Creative offering, after the acquisition this year of social media powerhouse Metric Digital and recent investment into the expansion of the Performance Creative services team.

Mike Mothner, CEO and Founder of Wpromote, describes why Wpromote is making the tool available publicly: "Performance marketing success is hugely impacted by creative; arguably, it's the single most important lever in social media advertising that separates winning from losing brands. The Ad Creative Bank is a wonderful tool to drive ideation and experimentation for brands of all shapes and sizes, and we're thrilled to share it with the marketing community at large."

