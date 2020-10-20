Wpromote Named Agency of the Year by Search Engine Land

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote has been recognized as the 2020 Agency of the Year – SEM for the second time by Search Engine Land , a top digital marketing publication specializing in both paid and organic search strategies and news.

David Dweck, Wpromote's Head of Paid Search and Media Strategy, describes how Wpromote has leveled up its paid search capabilities this year: "Heading into 2020 we invested heavily in both people and technology to bring even more value to our clients through our best-in-class paid search team. While 2020 has brought uncertainty, our agile team was able to partner closely with our clients to drive truly full-funnel performance by optimizing spend across search, shopping, and YouTube, which helped our clients successfully pivot their businesses during the pandemic. This award validates that unified, innovative approach to paid search."

Wpromote's investment in paid search included the addition of 20 new team members over the last year at every level of seniority, which in turn drove an incremental increase of 4 million conversions year-over-year for clients. On the technology side, major initiatives to develop offline conversion tracking, Smart Shopping campaigns, and data-driven attribution were also major drivers of client success.

As more and more eyeballs have shifted online and traditional ad channels like billboards, print, and television have become less effective, Wpromote has been able to help clients capitalize on opportunities in digital channels like paid search, including further refinement and focus on YouTube, OTT, and CTV as part of the move to full-funnel strategy across channels.

"There's never been a time where performance matters more than right now," explains Wpromote's Chief Relationship Officer Mike Stone. "It's so exciting to see the results of all that hard work and cutting edge strategy on behalf of our clients. The Agency of the Year award really highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation and the power of the challenger mindset in today's digital marketing landscape."

This latest award joins recent wins for Wpromote at The Drum Awards for Most Effective Use of Data, Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies, Ad Age's Best Places to Work, and Forrester, as the Leader of the latest Performance Marketing Agency Wave.

