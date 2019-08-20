Wpromote Recognized on Inc. 5000 List for 11th Year

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote announced today it was named for the 11th time on Inc.'s list of fastest-growing private companies . Wpromote's team is now nearly 450 employees and has an impressive 3-year growth of 187%.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is always an honor," said Michael Mothner, Wpromote CEO & Founder. "We see it as a testament to the incredible work our team puts in for our clients every day, and we love seeing that recognized."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The announcement follows several other Wpromote achievements over the course of the year, such as being named on AdAge's Best Places to Work in the US for the third time and the recent acquisition of Growth Pilots, a San Francisco-based paid media agency that supports venture-backed, high-growth companies.

Whirlpool, NBCUniversal, and Adobe have all recently signed on with Wpromote to Think Like A Challenger.

About Wpromote

Founded in 2001 by Michael Mothner, Wpromote is an award-winning digital marketing agency with eight offices across the United States, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. Wpromote helps clients Think Like A Challenger, driving profitable customer acquisition for leading brands including Marriott, Samsung, Zenni, and Frontier Airlines. Wpromote utilizes a data-driven approach across services such as paid search, SEO, social media, Amazon marketing, programmatic, video, digital intelligence, and more. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com.

More About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For full methodology, visit www.inc.com .

