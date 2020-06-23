Wpromote Wins Drum Award for Most Effective Use of Data for Work with Frontier Airlines

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote's work for clients has been recognized by The Drum Awards: Digital Advertising US 2020, coming in as a finalist in three categories and winning for Most Effective Use Of Data with Frontier Airlines. The Drum Awards identify the very best in adtech and programmatic, awarding the organizations making the biggest difference in the digital advertising world.

The winning entry showcased Wpromote's innovative work utilizing Google's Flights Reporting Center, Search Ads 360 feed, and responsive search campaign builder to identify the most profitable routes and ensure full-funnel coverage in real time for Frontier Airlines as the business expanded from a regional carrier to an international airline.

Christina Sokol, Media Manager for Frontier Airlines, noted that "Wpromote has consistently led the charge in Frontier's strategy by use of data. They continue to push us to analyze and apply learnings to new offerings from Google. Their close relationship with premiere partners like Google allowed us the ability to be one of the first airlines to obtain the Route Coverage tool; which has been a key contributor to our significant growth every month. As we scale our partnership with Wpromote, we continue to see new records set and efficiencies improve."

Wpromote was also honored to be named a finalist in the categories of Best Search Campaign with TransUnion, Best Campaign Optimization with J McLaughlin, and Best Paid Social Campaign with Vuori. The four total Drum Award nominations marked a new record for the agency.

The Drum Award for Most Effective Use of Data is the latest in a series of awards wins for Wpromote, including being named the leader in the Forrester Performance Marketing Wave in Q3 2019, a Best Place to Work by Ad Age for the fourth time, and Agency of the Year by Search Engine Land. Wpromote has also continued to expand its footprint in the digital marketing world, acquiring Metric Digital in March 2020.

