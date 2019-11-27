W.R. Berkley Set to Join S&P 500; RLI to Join S&P MidCap 400; The St. Joe Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Nov 27, 2019, 17:55 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) will replace Viacom Inc. (NASD:VIAB) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) will replace W.R. Berkley in the S&P MidCap 400, and The St. Joe Co. (NYSE:JOE) will replace RLI in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, December 5. S&P 500 constituent CBS Corp. (NYSE:CBS) is acquiring Viacom in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post acquisition, CBS will change its name to ViacomCBS Inc. and will trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under ticker VIAC.
W.R. Berkley is an insurance holding company. Headquartered in Greenwich, CT, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Property & Casualty Insurance Sub-Industry index.
RLI underwrites property and casualty insurance. Headquartered in Peoria, IL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Property & Casualty Insurance Sub-Industry index.
The St. Joe Company operates as a real estate development, asset management and operating company. Headquartered in Watersound, FL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Diversified Real Estate Activities Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P 500 INDEX – December 5, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
W.R. Berkley
|
Financials
|
Property & Casualty
|
DELETED
|
Viacom
|
Communication Services
|
Movies & Entertainment
|
S&P MidCap 400 INDEX – December 5, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
RLI
|
Financials
|
Property & Casualty
|
DELETED
|
W.R. Berkley
|
Financials
|
Property & Casualty
|
S&P SmallCap 600 INDEX – December 5, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
The St. Joe
|
Real Estate
|
Diversified Real Estate
|
DELETED
|
RLI
|
Financials
|
Property & Casualty
