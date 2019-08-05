W+R Studios announces Homebeat™, a new tool to keep agents top of mind with their clients by sending scheduled automated online CMAs

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate software company, W+R Studios, announced today a new solution for real estate agents. Homebeat allows real estate agents to send automated online CMAs to their clients on a recurring schedule. Homebeat will be available to Cloud Agent Suite subscribers which includes Cloud CMA, Cloud Streams, Cloud MLX and Cloud Attract.

W+R Studios is an industry leader developing software solutions that leverage MLS data to improve and streamline fundamental real estate functions such as creating CMA reports, sending listing alerts, searching the MLS and lead generation.

"The National Association of REALTORS has stats that show agent satisfaction close to 80%, making it a well-known industry fact that a majority of consumers were happy with their agent. Yet only 11% of those consumers use that same agent again. Why? Agents are not doing a good job of keeping in touch with their past clients," stated Greg Robertson co-founder and CEO of W+R Studios.

"With Homebeat agents will stay top of mind with their previous clients and sphere of influence (SOI) by providing scheduled, automated on-line CMAs," continued Robertson. "Agents will set the frequency of the email notification (monthly, quarterly or yearly) that links to each client's personal Homebeat page, which will show them how their home, typically their largest financial asset, compares to other homes in the neighborhood."

Homebeat is free to try for 30 days and will be launched in select markets starting August 6, 2019.

Homebeat requires active Cloud CMA subscription either through direct subscription, through their broker or through their MLS organization. For pricing and more information, please visit https://cloudagentsuite.com.

About W+R Studios

Founded in 2008, W+R Studios is a privately held web software company located in Huntington Beach, California. The company focuses on creating the next generation of web-based software solutions for the real estate industry. By providing a "less is more" approach to software design, elegant user interfaces, and using the latest in agile programming, W+R Studios' software applications are at the same time powerful, yet accessible to everyone. Co-founders Dan Woolley and Greg Robertson have over 27 years of experience each developing and marketing real estate software solutions.

