Wrap Technologies Trains Seven Departments on the BolaWrap and Completes Ten More Demonstrations

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, today announced that the Company has trained seven new police departments on the BolaWrap since July 1st, and held 10 demonstrations for various agencies, including the Barbados General Consul.

Agencies that received training are located in New York, California, Texas and Pennsylvania.

The Company has demonstrated the BolaWrap to more than 100 agencies, 84 of which have been trained, and 23 having already purchased BolaWrap devices, cartridges and accessories.

"We expect the number of BolaWrap demonstrations in the U.S. to increase significantly as we recently completed training for all nine of our U.S. distributors," stated President, Tom Smith. "Our distributor network provides more people on the ground selling the BolaWrap to their existing and new customers, and to the 1,200+ departments that have requested demonstrations from us directly. These distributor demonstrations are in addition to the demonstrations held by our executive team," Smith added.

"As the number of BolaWrap demonstrations increase, the number of 'Train the Trainer' sessions required expansions, as many of the agencies seeking demonstrations desire to proceed with the purchase of and training on the BolaWrap. We currently have 10 Master Instructors conducting 'Train the Trainers' sessions and expect to increase that number to meet the growing demand," said Vice President of Training, Rick Guilbault.

On August 9th the Company held a call regarding their financial results for the second quarter period ending June 30, 2019. A recording of the call is available here.

About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

