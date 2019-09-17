WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for North America Region Presented to St. John's University's, Peter J. Tobin College of Business

The WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award series, launched in 2017, honors emerging business schools that advance impact-focused research. Each year, three winners from across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are selected based on their demonstrated innovation and research excellence. Winners receive a monetary prize and promotion.

In 2017, WRDS, the leading business intelligence, data analytics, and research platform for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, announced a unique collaboration with SSRN, the world-leading preprint server and early stage research network, and its parent company Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health. The collaboration intends to elevate the visibility, impact and credibility of academic research and the faculty who conduct it, through the award series and the WRDS Research Paper Series on SSRN.

Steven Sheehan, Executive Director of Business Development, Sales and Marketing at WRDS and Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN presented the award to John Neumann, Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Finance at the Peter J. Tobin College of Business during the AACSB Global Accreditation Conference in San Antonio, Texas, on September 15, 2019.

"On behalf of WRDS, I am very pleased to congratulate the Peter J. Tobin College of Business at St. John's University on this award," said Bob Zarazowski, Managing Director, WRDS. "It is wonderful to be able to recognize their business education program, which has shown a tremendous commitment to advancing academic research."

Norean R. Sharpe, PhD, Dean of the Peter J. Tobin College of Business, praised the dedication of her finance faculty for Tobin's increase in scholarship. "Our faculty recruitment and reward efforts over the past several years have focused on attracting and retaining faculty who prioritize research, and we are proud of their productivity. Research is critical for our faculty to effectively deliver a valuable educational experience for our students," said Dr. Sharpe.

Gregg Gordon, Managing Director of SSRN, added: "It is important to acknowledge the hard-work that goes into achieving excellence in research, so we are delighted to present the Peter J. Tobin College of Business with this award. Our collaboration with WRDS is now in its third year, and goes from strength-to-strength."

