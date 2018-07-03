Wreaths Across America Accepts $50,000 Donation from National Association of Independent Truckers (NAIT)

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a check presentation made today at the Great American Truck Show in Dallas, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) accepted a contribution of $50,000 from the National Association of Independent Truckers (NAIT) and NAIT's insurance partners TransGuard, and IAT Insurance Group. The sizable contribution from NAIT and its partners is their third annual donation and will help WAA to honor fallen military service members across the United States with wreath-laying ceremonies this December at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,400 other participating locations as part of its National Wreaths Across America Day.

As in prior years, the contribution will be used to offset fuel costs for independent truckers wanting to help deliver the live balsam wreaths from Maine to one of WAA's nearly 1,500 participating cemeteries.

"My wife and I have been honored to be able to make a Wreaths run to El Paso, TX, each year," said Kevin Ericson, an Owner-Operator with Knudsen Trucking of Hager City, Wis. "The fuel assistance donation helps us realize that chance by easing the financial difficulty in donating our time, by way of aiding us in mitigating the cost incurred with the fuel expense to complete the trip. Without it we would still be able to make the donation, but it would be harder to absorb the cost, we can't begin to describe how much we appreciate what they do in helping us honor our fallen with Wreaths Across America, keep up the good work, and thanks again from all of us!"

Joining together with other members of the trucking industry, NAIT, NAIT's insurance partners TransGuard and IAT Insurance Group, will play a vital role in this year's December 15, 2018, National Wreaths Across America Day tribute, with hundreds of companies and professional drivers donating their time, trucks and fuel to transport nearly two million veteran wreaths across the country.

"All of us at NAIT, and our partners, are proud to participate in honoring the men and women who valiantly served our country," said David King, Vice President, Business Development for NAIT. "This contribution, like the ones we have made over the last several years, will help to provide an opportunity for professional drivers to transport wreaths across the United States. Many employees of NAIT and our partners will also be placing wreaths on the graves of veterans in cemeteries across the United States."

"The generosity of NAIT and NAIT's insurance partners TransGuard and IAT Insurance Group will allow owner/operator that may not have the means to otherwise participate, join in on the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach," said Debbie Sparks, director of transportation and community outreach for Wreaths Across America. "Our reliance on independent truck owners/operators cannot be understated when talking about the success of National Wreaths Across America Day. We are thankful for their generosity."

If you are a independent trucker interested in hauling a load of veterans' wreaths this December, please visit trucking.wreathsacrossamerica.org to volunteer.

About Wreaths Across America



Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 1,400 veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and overseas. For more information, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About NAIT (National Association of Independent Truckers)



The National Association of Independent Truckers (NAIT) was founded in 1981 to support the needs of independent contractor small-business owners in the trucking industry. Over the years NAIT has established long-term partnerships with providers that share its dedication to the industry and has worked with them to develop a comprehensive catalog of benefits to serve its members. They are based out of Naperville, IL. For more information, visit www.naitusa.com.

