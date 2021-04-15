Wreaths Across America and Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. Enter Partnership

Founded in 2007, and headquartered in Columbia Falls, Maine, WAA is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, and now more than 2,500 additional locations nationwide, and the yearlong efforts to support its mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. GSW is a Congressionally Chartered nonprofit service organization established 1945. Its mission is to exist to preserve and enhance benefits to surviving United States Military spouses and children; to help its members and their children face the future with courage and determination; and to honor the memory of their military spouses who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The signed MOU between the two groups outlines nine key agreements, such as establishment of a steering committee with a representative from each organization, and collaborative volunteer efforts to provide opportunities for joint event and community service activities that bring awareness to both groups' missions.

"Since WAA was founded, Gold Star Wives have been involved in the mission and its members play an important part in the sharing the stories of character and service we hope to teach to the country," said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. "This official partnership is long overdue, and I'm eager to start our work together. Our combined efforts will no doubt help to shape and inform the next generation of patriots."

The current National President of GSW, Nancy Menagh, has devoted her life to service, not only as a military spouse supporting her husband, Captain Philip S. Menagh, United States Marine Corps, but continuing on long after his passing and teaching her children the importance of sacrifice and character – both served in the United States Air Force. She said, "Our membership is made up of the men and women left behind. While our loved one made the supreme sacrifice, we are the ones left to live that sacrifice every day. We are an organization that serves…our spouses served and we serve!"

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at over 2,500 participating locations nationwide. "The experience of placing a wreath at the final resting place of one of our nation's veterans and understanding the healing that this simple gesture has for so many families and the opportunity it provides to share the stories of these heroes, makes this an important partnership," Nancy concluded.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. exists to preserve and enhance benefits to surviving United States Military spouses and children; to help our members and their children face the future with courage and determination; and to honor the memory of our military spouses who made the ultimate sacrifice. Gold Star Wives of America, Inc. works with the United States Congress to assure recognition of our unique organization which seeks benefits on behalf of the surviving spouses and children. For more information, please visit www.goldstarwives.org.

