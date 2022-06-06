Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit to Alter National Tour Route for a Special Appearance at the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., National Convention

Wreaths Across America Radio will be broadcasting live throughout the four-day event and speaking with Gold Star families, veterans, and their families to share their stories of service and sacrifice. Wreaths Across America Radio, a 24/7 internet stream that can be heard anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio .

"American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., is so grateful for WAA to be a part of our 85th Annual Convention and of our partnership for well over five years," said Jo Ann Maitland, National President, American Goldstar Mothers, Inc., "With like-minded missions, WAA brings American Gold Star Mothers throughout the United States the ability to remember, honor, and teach, with the beautiful act of placing a live, balsam wreath on the graves of our heroes. This simple but most important mission helps educate those to remember, 'the freedoms that we enjoy are not free'."

The MEE will be on display open to the public to tour along with the Global War on Terrorism Memorial, 9/11 Memorial, Hershel "Woody" Williams Educational Trailer, static display of military vehicles, and other vendors, exhibitors, and food trucks. This free event will take place at 150 Australian Ave., West Palm Beach, FL.

"The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring communities together and teach about the organization's mission while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes," said Don Queeney, Director of Transportation, and the Mobile Education Exhibit, Wreaths Across America. "The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes as well as to serve as an official 'welcome home' station for our nation's Vietnam Veterans. We are always overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from communities and honored to be joining the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., as they remember and honor their children."

As part of the organization's partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Veterans Commemoration, last year the MEE officially welcomed home over 1,500 Vietnam veterans with a pinning ceremony that includes a signed proclamation from the President of the United States. There are almost three million Vietnam veterans across the United States that have yet to be officially welcomed home.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour, and speak with WAA Ambassadors and volunteers. The public tour stops for the MEE are free and open to the public with local COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran's headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2021 alone, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans' wreaths at over 3,100 participating locations nationwide. This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022. To find a participating location near you to participate at or support, click here.

To learn more about the Mobile Education Exhibit or submit a request for it to come to your community, click here.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



