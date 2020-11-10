Wreaths Across America Partners with PenFed Credit Union to Honor Veterans and Bring Patriotic Journey to All Americans

PenFed Digital is the only group following Wreaths Across America's week-long escort from Maine, where the wreaths are assembled, to the laying of the wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, stopping along the route to highlight stories of resilience, hope, and inspiration. PenFed Digital and Wreaths Across America are overcoming pandemic-related challenges to ensure fallen heroes are honored safely. The journey takes place from Sunday, Dec. 13 through National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 19, and additional content of the events leading up to the escort departure can be followed via Wreaths Across America's Facebook and PenFed's Twitter .

In 2019, approximately 2.2 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 2,158 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud.

"We are honored to partner with Wreaths Across America to tell the stories of our nation's veterans – the men and women who served to protect our freedoms," said James Schenck, president/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of PenFed Foundation. "It's even more important that we continue to support the military community and give back during these challenging times. This year is going to be especially memorable with both in-person events and the sharing of many incredible stories via social media with those at home. Everyone needs patriotism this holiday season and PenFed is proud to support Wreaths Across America's mission to remember, honor and teach."

Led by Andrea McCarren, an award-winning nationally recognized journalist with decades of experience, PenFed Digital is following the Wreaths Across America's escort stretching from Maine to Virginia. The health and safety of all volunteers and participants is a top priority for Wreaths Across America and the organization is following national and local COVID-19 guidelines during all events and activities.

A video featuring Karen and Morrill Worcester, founders of the wreaths movement that continues to sweep across the nation and inspires patriotism, can be viewed here. PenFed's digital team is the only group covering the entire week, from its beginning at West Quoddy Head in Lubec, Maine, to its conclusion at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on National Wreaths Across America Day on December 19.

"For those who have had the opportunity to participate in the escort of wreaths over the years, it is truly an experience of a lifetime," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "The way we are welcomed into communities with flags waving and streets lined with children and veterans, is something we wish every American could witness. And now, thanks to PenFed's support, we'll be able to offer this incredible journey to all those who wish to participate. We are both grateful and excited to safely share the mission with all who want to participate."

Wreaths Across America escort stops on the route to Arlington National Cemetery include:

Ellsworth, Maine

Eastpoint Church, Portland, Maine

Westbrook ( Maine ) Elementary School

( ) Elementary School Kennebunk ( Maine ) High School

( ) High School Kittery Trading Post ( Maine )

) Leominster Veterans Memorial Center (Mass)

American Legion Post 338, Southwick, MA

Branford, CT Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas St. Ann's Club, Norwalk, CT

Thorne Middle School, NJ

Vietnam Veterans Museum, Liberty Park, NJ

Montgomery Upper Middle School, Skillman, NJ

Whitehall Village, DE

American Legion Post 278 Kent Island, Stevensville, MD

Pentagon 9-11 Memorial, Arlington, VA

Vietnam Wall Memorial, DC

Korean War Memorial, DC

World War II Memorial, DC

Wreath sponsorships through the PenFed Foundation Wreaths Across America page provides $5 of each sponsorship to supporting the Foundation's mission to empower military service members, veterans, and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. In March, PenFed Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program for emergency financial assistance for veterans and service members. The COVID-19 relief program has assisted more than 1,100 military heroes and their families.

Those interested in joining Wreaths Across America and PenFed at Arlington National Cemetery can register here. Volunteer opportunities at national cemeteries across the country can be found here.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2 million members worldwide with over $26 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

