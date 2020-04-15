Wreaths Across America to Host 5K Virtual Race in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America announces it will host the second of its Stem to Stone Race Tour events in Tampa, Florida. The 5K race event will be held VIRTUALLY on Saturday, April 25. The series, which is in partnership with event management and timing company CompetitorME, was announced earlier this year and features eight 5K road races throughout the year. Due to COVID-19, and the CDC's recommendation for large gatherings, this race has been moved to a VIRTUAL event.

Registration for virtual participation will be open until Sunday, April 19 at 11:59 pm EDT. To register, please visit www.competitorme.com/wreaths-across-america or click here .

"The goal of this race series is to build community awareness and understanding of the organization's yearlong mission to Remember, Honor, Teach," said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. "However, in light of the current health crisis, we feel these races have taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something healthy and fun, while supporting and giving back in their own community during this uncertain time."

Each individual virtual race registration sponsors a fresh balsam veteran's wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero on December 19, 2020, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. During check out, registrants can designate the Sponsorship Group or participating Wreaths Across America Location they want their sponsored wreath allocated to. There are nearly 50 participating locations in Florida state, to find a cemetery near you to support click here .

Virtual participants will receive personalized racing bibs and commemorative finisher medallions, with event t-shirts being provided to the first 200 people to register, via the mail before race day!

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

About CompetitorME

CompetitorME is a proud, Maine-owned event management and timing company with clients in New England. We are about inspiring athletes and connecting communities. It is our pleasure to work with clients to direct safe, fun, and fair events for all ages, with a focus on creating a memorable participant experience. Our portfolio of events has expanded to include those honoring and remembering our Nation's Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, or Nation's Fallen Heroes and their Gold Star Families. The CompetitorME team also serves on a committee for the Maine Gold Star Family Memorial to be built in Augusta, Maine.

For more information please visit www.competitorme.com

