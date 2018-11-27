Wrebbit meets Westeros in January 2019 for new line of Game of Thrones® 3D puzzles

New Licensing Deal with HBO® Brings New Business to Montreal and Exciting New Products to Game of Thrones® Fans All Over the World

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Wrebbit Puzzles Inc., the iconic 3D puzzle maker, is proud to announce a new two-year, worldwide licensing agreement with HBO Licencing and Retail to produce and market puzzles of some of the most beloved landmarks from the blockbuster Game of Thrones® television series.

Internationally renowned for their Wrebbit 3D™ puzzles based on the Wizarding World™ (Harry Potter™) franchise, this new deal brings exciting new business to Wrebbit's already-booming production facility in eastern Montreal. All Wrebbit 3D™ puzzles are 100% designed and made in Quebec, with the Game of Thrones® agreement expected to further bolster business with the company's annual sales and international market penetration. Additional economic benefits are also slated to effect Wrebbit's suppliers, 90 percent of which are also locally based in Canada.

"We've always enjoyed a significant presence on the international market, especially in Europe. Now with the CETA agreement and our logistics hub in Antwerp, Belgium, this will ensure a wider and even timelier distribution of Wrebbit 3D™ Game of Thrones® puzzles worldwide, prior to upcoming Season 8 of the series", explains Jean Théberge, President of Wrebbit Puzzles Inc.

Wrebbit is in the design process for the first two Game of Thrones® puzzle models of Winterfell and Red Keep, slated for market in early 2019, just in time for the lead-up to the much-anticipated final season of the series later in the year in April. These models will include Wrebbit's trademark high definition graphics, featuring the striking realism that has become the new standard for visual quality, within the company's acclaimed tongue-and-groove technology that allows the pieces to interlock and assemble effortlessly.

About Wrebbit Puzzles Inc.

Montreal-based Wrebbit Puzzles Inc., one of the jewels of the Canadian toys and games industry, designs, manufactures and markets Wrebbit3D™ puzzles. The largest and sturdiest 3D puzzles in the world, and featuring the highest piece count, they deliver joy to fans and families looking for a good challenge and some good leisure time well spent together.

With the expansion of its Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection in 2018 and the release of a Diagon Alley Collection, now coupled with the upcoming new Wrebbit 3D™ Game of Thrones® puzzles, the company will have 30+ different models on its list by the end of 2019, including fan favourites like Wrebbit's Classic, New York and Urbania collections.

Wrebbit 3D™ puzzles are available in over 40 countries around the world, and can be found in department and bookstore chains as well as independent bookstores, arts and crafts stores, specialty toy stores, mom-and-pop, game and hobby shops, and they are also offered by numerous online retailers.

About HBO Licensing & Retail

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world, online in the US at http://store.hbo.com, and at the HBO retail hub, the HBO Shop®, located at 42nd and 6th Avenue in New York City.

