Wright Close & Barger Earns Place Among the Best Law Firms in the Nation

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Close & Barger LLP has once again earned a top tier national ranking for its appellate work in the 2021 Best Law Firms rankings from U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America based on client reviews and evaluations from peer attorneys.

The prestigious list of Best Law Firms awarded Wright Close & Barger a Tier 1 ranking both nationally and in the Houston metro area for appellate work. The Houston-based firm is also ranked in the top tier of Houston firms for commercial litigation, personal injury defense and trust and estates litigation.

In developing the list, researchers from U.S. News and Best Lawyers evaluate thousands of responses from other attorneys and law firm clients. The firm is honored to have earned impressive reviews.

"Wright Close & Barger is outstanding," said one client review.

"Wright Close & Barger has deep trial experience, which pays off on the appellate level," said a partner at a Texas law firm. "They are unafraid to stand up against some of the most intimidating lawyers and judges and come away with great results."

"Tom Wright and Jessica Barger at Wright Close & Barger are excellent appellate lawyers. Their collective intellect and knowledge of the law is amazing. Both are stunning legal strategists and very professional. Their service is amazing and they work tirelessly for their clients," said the senior vice president and chief claim officer at a Texas financial services company.

Another client responded, "I have worked closely with Tom Wright at Wright Close & Barger for almost 20 years. His knowledge, skill and work ethic are unparalleled in the legal community. He successfully appealed two of my cases, winning both, when victory appeared all but impossible."

Earlier this year, 13 Wright Close & Barger attorneys were recognized in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the nation. At least one firm attorney must be recognized by Best Lawyers for the firm to make the Best Law Firms list.

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appeals work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable resolutions in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/.

