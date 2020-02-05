Wright Close & Barger Welcomes Three New Attorneys

HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Close & Barger LLP is pleased to announce that three experienced attorneys have joined the firm.

Trial lawyer and appellate specialist James Marrow has joined the firm as partner. With more than 20 years in practice, Mr. Marrow has handled trials and arbitrations on both sides of the docket. He has worked on appeals in state and federal court and is board certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He joined the firm effective February 1.

"We could not be more pleased to have Jim join our team," said Tom Wright, founding partner of Wright Close & Barger. "We have seen him in action and recognize that his strength and expertise in the field of appellate law are exactly what our firm and our clients need."

Before joining the firm, Mr. Marrow practiced at the appellate specialty firm Hogan & Hogan. He also previously served as a staff attorney with the Texas 14th Court of Appeals where he handled a wide range of appellate proceedings and assisted the court's justices in drafting nearly 100 opinions.

A graduate of South Texas College of Law in Houston, Mr. Marrow is admitted to practice before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of Texas. He earned his bachelor's degree from Rice University.

Also recently joining the firm are associates Elizabeth Turco and Michael Hurta. Ms. Turco is an experienced trial and appellate lawyer, and previously practiced at Dobrowski, Larkin & Johnson. She has handled both commercial litigation and appeals in state and federal courts. Ms. Turco is a 2013 graduate of Baylor Law School and earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Mr. Hurta is an experienced litigator, and previously practiced at Berg & Androphy, where he represented government contractors, whistleblowers of government fraud, and criminal defendants. He has been part of several victorious trial teams in federal court.

Mr. Hurta clerked for the Hon. Eva Guzman at the Texas Supreme Court, and for the Hon. George P. Kazen of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas. He earned his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law in 2015, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appeals work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable resolutions in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/.

