Wright Flood Commits Up to $100,000 to Feeding America®

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on access to food and supplies for American families in need. In response, Wright Flood is joining the fight against food insecurity with a commitment to donate to Feeding America® for every new Flood policy written, regardless of premium, up to $100,000. The initiative will begin in April and continue until the $100,000 goal is reached.

Wright Flood sees an increase in policy sales during these spring months, as homeowners look to protect their homes in advance of storm season, which begins in June. Wright Flood invites Wright agents across the country to initiate flood policies with us and help build the donation up to $100,000.

Wright Flood President Patty Templeton-Jones noted that Feeding America is no stranger to flood disaster relief. Feeding America has recently mobilized its network of food banks across the country in response to the pandemic, just as they have provided emergency aid to communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

"Feeding America has long shared Wright Flood's commitment to helping protect and support communities impacted by the perils of natural disasters," added Templeton-Jones. "As this unprecedented crisis exacerbates the risk situation for families that were already struggling to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table, we couldn't think of a better organization to lend our support."

Thanks to Feeding America's incredible network of partners, Wright Flood's $100,000 goal has the potential to provide a million meals to those in need. In addition to its commitment, Wright Flood has invited insurance agents, policyholders and others to contribute with individual donations at Feeding America/Covid-19 Response Fund.

"Times like these test us all but are especially tough for those who already live in poverty," said Thomas Mentz, president & CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. "We are truly grateful to Wright Flood for their pledge and overall support of our efforts to get crucial resources to families in need."

To find a Wright agent, or if you are an agent who wants to become a Wright partner, please visit www.wrightflood.com.

About Wright Flood

Wright Flood provides federal flood insurance, excess flood coverage and private flood alternatives along with leading industry expertise, earning an A- (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best. As the largest flood provider in the nation, Wright Flood takes pride in user-friendly technology, exceptional claims reputation and providing the service that clients deserve. We think that is the measure of the right relationship. Agents and policyholders may visit us at www.wrightflood.com.

