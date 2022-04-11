Writing and Marking Instruments Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Offline Stores Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Writing and Marking Instruments Market: Growing Emphasis on product personalization to drive growth

The key factors driving growth in the writing and marking instruments market is the growing emphasis on product personalization. With rapid advances in printing technologies and design, several vendors offer highly personalized writing and marking instruments such as personalized pens, pencils, coloring pens, and highlighters to attract consumers. Vendors offer writing instruments with customized print designs based on the branding requirements of consumers. Vendors offer product personalization to incorporate an emotional dimension to their product at virtually no additional cost to the consumer. A high level of product customization offered by vendors enables them to distinguish their product offerings in the market. The growing emphasis on product personalization is expected to continue to boost the growth of the global writing and marking instruments market.

Writing and Marking Instruments Market: Rising popularity of writing instruments is a major trend

The rising popularity of writing instruments as fashion stationery is another factor supporting the writing and marking instruments market share growth. With advances in printing technology, several vendors are increasingly focusing on product design, aesthetics, and functional aspects of writing instruments. Innovations in product design and features of writing and marking instruments make them premium-priced products. Many vendors offer luxury pens that have innovative and customizable features and are priced higher than regular pens. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Owing to the rising popularity of fashionable writing instruments, manufacturers are entering into partnerships with popular fashion designers for sophisticated product designs. The growing popularity of writing instruments as fashion stationery is expected to support the growth of the global writing and marking instruments market.

Writing And Marking Instruments Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the writing and marking instruments market by Distribution Channel (Offline stores and Online stores), Application (Pens, Markers and Highlighters, Pencils, Coloring and writing instruments, and Writing accessories), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The writing and marking instruments market share growth by the offline store's segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rapid advent of globalization has spurred investments in traditional commerce and has subsequently increased the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets worldwide.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

