Writing and marking instruments market size to grow by USD 8.62 billion from 2021 to 2026; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global writing and marking instruments market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2022-2026

Global writing and marking instruments market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Offerings -

A. T. Cross Co. LLC- The company offers writing and marking instruments such as ballpen, rollerball pens, fountain pens, and refills.

BIC USA Inc - The company offers writing and marking instruments such as ballpen, gel pen, roller, mechanical pencils, and graphite pencils.

C. Josef Lamy GmbH - The company offers writing instruments such as parker pens, colorful AL series, and notebooks.

Hallmark Licensing LLC - The company offers various writing and marking instruments such as pens, chalk, highlighter pens, pencil, marker pen, and coloring pens.

Vendor Landscape - The global writing and marking instruments market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer writing and marking instruments in the market are A. T. Cross Co. LLC, Add Pens Pvt. Ltd., Alfred Dunhill Ltd, BIC USA Inc, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Dallaiti, Dollar Industries Pvt Ltd, Elmo and Montegrappa Spa, Faber Castell USA Inc, Flair Writing Industries Ltd, General Pencil Co. Inc, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Linea Marlen SAS, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd., Montblanc-Simplo GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp, Pineider 1774 Srl, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH and others.

Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The rivalry among vendors is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market.

Global writing and marking instruments market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Writing And Marking Instruments Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (pens, markers and highlighters, pencils, coloring and writing instruments, and writing accessories), and distribution channels (offline and online).

The pens segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The rapid penetration of technologies and digitization in educational institutions and workplaces has resulted in a decline in the use of paper-based stationery products over the last few years. This has limited the adoption of writing equipment such as ballpoint pens, rollerball pens, marker pens, and gel pens among students and professionals.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global writing and marking instruments market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global writing and marking instruments market.

APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The surge in student enrolment in educational institutions will facilitate the writing and marking instruments market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Global writing and marking instruments market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers - One of the key factors driving growth in the writing and marking instruments market is the growing emphasis on product personalization. With rapid advances in printing technologies and design, several vendors offer highly personalized writing and marking instruments such as personalized pens, pencils, coloring pens, and highlighters to attract consumers. Vendors offer writing instruments with customized print designs based on the branding requirements of consumers. Vendors offer product personalization to incorporate an emotional dimension to their product at virtually no additional cost to the consumer. A high level of product customization offered by vendors enables them to distinguish their product offerings in the market. The growing emphasis on product personalization is expected to continue to boost the growth of the global content writing market size and the overall market.

Key Trends - The rising popularity of writing instruments as fashion stationery is another factor supporting the writing and marking instruments market share growth. With advances in printing technology, several vendors are increasingly focusing on product design, aesthetics, and functional aspects of writing instruments. Innovations in product design and features of writing and marking instruments make them premium-priced products. Many vendors offer luxury pens that have innovative and customizable features and are priced higher than regular pens. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Owing to the rising popularity of fashionable writing instruments, manufacturers are entering into partnerships with popular fashion designers for sophisticated product designs. The growing popularity of writing instruments as fashion stationery is expected to support the growth of the global writing and marking instruments market.

Major challenges - The rising threat of digitization will be a major challenge for the writing and marking instruments market during the forecast period. The adoption of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets is increasing significantly worldwide. Factors such as the rapid penetration of digital devices and the rising popularity of personalized digital learning programs have popularized digital content over the last few years. The aforementioned factors have affected the sales of conventional paper-based notebooks and writing and marking instruments over the last few years. The use of writing instruments such as pens, pencils, and highlighters has considerably reduced in offices and higher educational institutions because of digitization. Several offices and higher educational institutions have shifted to digital documents for a range of applications, including the development of training content and documentation. It is expected that the increasing digitization in offices and higher education institutions will continue to hamper the growth of the global writing and marking instruments market.

What are the key data covered in this writing and marking instruments market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the writing and marking instruments market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the writing and marking instruments market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the writing and marking instruments market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of writing and marking instruments market vendors

Writing And Marking Instruments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. T. Cross Co. LLC, Add Pens Pvt. Ltd., Alfred Dunhill Ltd, BIC USA Inc, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Dallaiti, Dollar Industries Pvt Ltd, Elmo and Montegrappa Spa, Faber Castell USA Inc, Flair Writing Industries Ltd, General Pencil Co. Inc, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Linea Marlen SAS, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd., Montblanc-Simplo GmbH, Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp, Pineider 1774 Srl, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

