Writing and Marking Instruments Market to grow by $ 6.25 bn in 2021|Industry COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the writing and marking instruments market.



Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Rising popularity of multi-utility writing instruments is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



Rising popularity of multi-utility writing instruments is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 6.25 billion.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 6.25 billion.

A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., Pininfarina Spa, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH, are some of the major market participants.



A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., Pininfarina Spa, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH, are some of the major market participants.

The growing emphasis on product personalization is one of the major factors driving the market.



The growing emphasis on product personalization is one of the major factors driving the market.

The APAC region will contribute to 42% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Lexi Pvt. Ltd., Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., Pininfarina Spa, and Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH are some of the major market participants. The growing emphasis on product personalization will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this writing and marking instruments market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Writing and Marking Instruments Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

o Offline Stores

o Online Stores

Application

o Pens

o Markers and Highlighters

o Pencils

o Colouring and Writing Instruments

o Writing Accessories



Geography

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o MEA

o South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The writing and marking instruments market report covers the following areas:

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Size

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Trends

Writing and Marking Instruments Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising popularity of multiutility writing instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the writing and marking instruments market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist writing and marking instruments market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the writing and marking instruments market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the writing and marking instruments market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of writing and marking instruments market vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Pens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Markers and highlighters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pencils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Coloring and writing instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Writing accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver – demand-led-growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A. T. Cross Co. LLC

BIC Group

C. Josef Lamy GmbH

Crayola LLC

ITC Ltd.

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

PILOT Corp.

Schneider Schreibgerate GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

