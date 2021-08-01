SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of WRLD1 /TVNET today announced further development and increased strategic presence with the creation of additional networks within its Music networks group powered by the TVNET APTVE mobile netcast architecture and user interface driving an enlarged platform of diverse video programming.

Sassover further noted: "MUSIQK.com transcends the formula driven streamers -- provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with the fusion of additional tech details as guides to new music worldwide."