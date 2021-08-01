WRLD1 / TVNET enlarges its Automotive Networks group to 8 networks created as TV programs presenting auto features and comparison data within Auto Buyers Guides featuring domestic and foreign autos worldwide

Sassover further noted: "The Automotive hubs now provide increased range of topics and content diversity coupled with the fusion of additional tech details as guides to new vehicles worldwide as the 8 networks on air now include:

■ Automobles.com

■ FORDGM.com

■ TSLATV.com

■ KiaVW.com

■ MercedesBMW.com

■ PorscheBMW.com

■ BentleyRolls.com

■ FerrariLambo.com

The WRLD1 Automotive network hubs and all other TVNET categories of geocentric and key industry vertical networks will continue to be resources for AI development that permit more targeted video content aggregation joined to contextual insights driving automotive research and purchase decisions.

Sassover noted: "The challenges are balance and engaging range of content within our video display innovations and to optimize video viewing within the content 'window' to each local or regional network which link to other WRLD1 destinations on the platform."

