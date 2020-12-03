WSGF - Vaycaychella Finalizes Terms For Acquisition Of Historic Building In Puerto Rico Further Extending Short-Term Rental Market Reach - Deal Expected To Close Monday

Last week, Vaycaychella announced adding a boutique hotel in the Caribbean to its portfolio of short-term rental properties available on sharing economy apps like Airbnb, VRBO and Booking.com. Sharing economy apps are taking an increasing share of the $32 billion Caribbean vacation market .

In January of this year, as the result of efforts launched earlier in 2019, WSGF acquired a business named Vaycaychella. Vaycaychella originated operations in 2017 serving the short-term vacation rental market. Vaycaychella's mission is to serve short-term vacation rental owners and investors with a peer-to-peer (P2P) investment application (app). Vaycaychella plans to introduce additional apps that serve short-term rental owners and investors by, for example, providing discounted access to rental amenity supplies, on demand maintenance services, insurance, security and international banking and credit card processing.

Vaycaychella built a pilot client base serving a Caribbean based vacation property owner with 10 beachfront community vacation homes currently under management. Vaycaychella has financed the property owner to acquire and refurbish the 10 premium properties.

Since launching the Vaycaychella website earlier this year, Vaycaychella has added additional properties to its short-term rental portfolio spanning the Caribbean from Mexico to Puerto Rico to include properties in Cuba.

In the coming days, Vaycaychella will begin beta testing for its P2P investment app to more widely connect prospective vacation property owners with would be investors. Look for an announcement coming soon asking to sign-up willing participants to test the beta software.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

[email protected]

(800) 871-0376

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1358163/Vaycaychella_Old_San_Juan.jpg

SOURCE World Series of Golf, Inc.