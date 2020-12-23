WSGF - Vaycaychella Schedules June 2021 P2P App Launch Targeting $100 Million In Revenue

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") today announced the company plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella peer-to-peer (P2P) application (app) to automate the connection of short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June. The company is targeting $100 million in revenue in the first twelve months following the production launch.

More details regarding the Vaycaychella P2P app were provided in a presentation published yesterday to include feedback on recent internal testing and new software updates anticipated before the release to beta users.

The presentation yesterday also included information on the company's coming Visa Card offering and cryptocurrency integration.

The presentation can be viewed by following the link below:

Vaycaychella P2P Short-Term Rental Property Investment App Update Presentation

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

