WSGF Announces Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate Investment App Beta Launch

DALLAS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC-PINK: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its new operating subsidiary, Vaycaychella, today announced commencing beta testing of its alternative finance application designed to facilitate the purchase of short-term rental properties.

Tomorrow, an email will go out to all parties that expressed interest on the company's website in participating as beta users. After confirming beta users, the company will provide the beta users access to the Vaycaychella application. The initial beta testing period is currently scheduled to last until the end of this month at which time results will be reviewed and application updates will be assessed.

The company is on track to release the app to beta users by the end of this month. A production release is also on track for June.

The Vaycaychella app is designed to empower a new generation of short-term rental property operator entrepreneurs (or Rentrepreneurs) and to give access to a new generation of real estate investors.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year. Vaycaychella is now WSGF's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella's mission is to expand the short-term rental ecosystem upstream from rental apps like Airbnb, VRBO, and Expedia to include the short-term rental property purchase with the introduction of our Vaycaychella Peer-To-Peer (P2P App to connect would be short-term rental property buyers that might not have had the resources before to make a purchase, with a crowd of new breed alternative investors.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

